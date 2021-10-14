african american civil war museum

African American Civil War Museum to Open in Historic DC School Building

The new site will bring 100 jobs to DC and provide a permanent home to an important museum

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on a development project Thursday that will bring 100 jobs to the District and serve as the new home of the African American Civil War Museum.

The redevelopment of the historic Grimke School in the Shaw neighborhood was more than 10 years in the making.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Frank Smith, the founder of the museum, said he's excited the long-vacant building has come back to life. He plans to move the museum into the new space early next year.

“We’re excited about this project because it … helps to stabilize the African American Civil War Museum, which will bring thousands of tourists up here every day and will carry on the education of our young people forever.”

U.S. & World

COVID-19 8 hours ago

FDA Panel Endorses Booster Shot for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

Capitol Riot 6 hours ago

Prosecutors: Capitol Officer Told Jan. 6 Rioter to Hide Evidence

Historic articles, period-piece clothing and Civil War weaponry will be at the museum.

Commercial office space is also part of the redevelopment. Some companies include the architecture firm Torti Gallas + Partners, which is moving its headquarters there from Silver Spring, Maryland, and the Malala Fund, an international nonprofit that advocates for girls' education.

“The re-imagined Grimke School is another example of how we can work together — across the public and private sectors — to move important projects forward after years of planning and strategizing to deliver housing and jobs while preserving our history and culture,” Bowser said in a statement.

Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony also celebrated the residential units for sale over ground-floor retail.

This summer, the city will tear down the Grimke School’s gymnasium to make room for affordable housing units.

Bowser also made her first public comments regarding the state of the 2022 race for mayor, though she didn’t comment on the two D.C. Council members who recently announced their campaigns, nor did she directly confirm or deny whether she will seek a third term. 

“We’ve gotten a lot done in eight years. We can do even more in 12 years,” Bowser said.

This article tagged under:

african american civil war museumMark Segravesmuseumdevelopment
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us