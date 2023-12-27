After health scare, Mary Lou Retton shares heartwarming Christmas photo of her 4 daughters

Mary Lou Retton was sidelined with a serious medical issue this fall, and now she's especially grateful to share the holidays with her daughters.

Retton shares four daughters — Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, McKenna Lane Kelley, Skyla Kelley and Emma Jean Kelley — with former University of Texas quarterback Shannon Kelley, whom she divorced in 2018, according to People.

On Oct. 10, the Olympian’s daughters revealed that Retton was “fighting for her life” with a rare form of pneumonia.

Getty Images American Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton holds up her gold medal at a press conference during the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles

After some ups and downs, the Olympic gold medalist addressed her followers with a statement on her Instagram page Oct. 30, writing, “I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!”

Retton shared her progress on Instagram at Thanksgiving, writing, "As we gather to celebrate this Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with profound gratitude. I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital."

She continued, "The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family."

In 1984, Retton became the first American woman to win gold in the Olympic gymnastics all-around competition, inspiring a generation and becoming a celebrity.

On Dec. 26, the 55-year-old Retton posted a sweet selfie of her supportive children, who are all wearing headbands with festive Christmas lights attached.

She captioned the image simply, “Merry Christmas 🎄🎁.”

