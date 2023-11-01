Alabama couple arrested after 19-year-old son's body found in freezer at their former home

An Alabama couple were arrested after the body of their 19-year-old son was found in a freezer in the backyard of their former home.

The new homeowner was clearing out the backyard of the house in Headland when they discovered the young man's remains in a freezer, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said. The previous homeowners, Michael Halstead, 44, and his wife Karen Halstead, 43, were arrested Sunday for abuse of the corpse of their son Logan.

The body was found wrapped up in the freezer on the property.

According to NBC affiliate WSFA, Michael and Karen Halstead moved from their home in September after the death of their son, who had ongoing medical issues, including spina bifida.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sources told WSFA that Michael Halstead had previously alerted police that he had abandoned his son's body in a non-working freezer on the property — yet Headland Police officers missed it on an initial search. WSFA reported that Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said that Michael Halstead claimed to have suffered a manic episode and couldn’t recall how his son got into the freezer.

Investigators said they believe Logan may have been dead since July and his body was in the freezer for at least a month when it was discovered. Michael Halstead has denied that his wife was involved in their son’s disappearance, but police said they are still trying to piece together a timeline of Logan’s death.

As of Monday, the two were being held without bond in the Henry County Jail, WSFA reported. Attorney information was not immediately available.