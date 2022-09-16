Alabama Jailer and Inmate Had Hundreds of Sexually Explicit Phone Calls, Sheriff Says

A former Alabama corrections officer and a jail inmate who led authorities on an 11-day manhunt this year spoke hundreds of times by phone before the inmate escaped, and most of the calls were sexually explicit, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said that so far investigators have listened to a little more than half of the 949 calls that Vicky White and Casey White made to each other from August 2021 to February, while he was in prison at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The pair weren’t related.

Investigators have been poring over the recorded calls in preparation for Casey White’s prosecution, said Singleton, whose comments were first reported by AL.com.

When the calls began, Casey White had been in prison for a series of 2015 crimes that included a home invasion, a carjacking and flight from police. While he was behind bars, he confessed to a separate crime — the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway, 58 — and was moved to the Lauderdale County jail in February to await trial.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vicky White, the jail’s assistant director of corrections, had been an employee there for nearly two decades. On April 29, the day that was supposed to be her last before she retired, she and Casey White vanished.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.