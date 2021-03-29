Amber Alert

Amber Alert for 14-Year-Old Abducted by Sex Offender Father in Texas: Sheriff

The 14-year-old girl and her father are believed to be in the Dallas or Mesquite area, deputies say

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning in East Texas for a 14-year-old girl who authorities say is in extreme danger after being abducted last week by her estranged father who is a registered sex offender.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Monday for Lexus Gray, 14, of the Rains County town of Point.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, Gray was abducted Wednesday by Justin Shaun Gray, who is her non-custodial father and a registered sex offender with an active warrant for his arrest over a parole violation. Justin Gray, 40, "assaulted the girl's mother and chased her with a knife" before the two left the Point area on foot, the sheriff's post read.

Lexus Gray is feared to be in "extreme danger," deputies wrote.

Deputies suspect the man to be in the Dallas or Mesquite area. He is "known to be dangerous," deputies said.

Lexus Gray is described as a 14-year-old white girl with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 160 pounds, 5-feet-6-inches tall and has a nose piercing.

Justin Gray is described as a 40-year-old white man with black hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 200 pounds and is 6-feet-1-inches tall with "numerous tattoos on his body.

Justin Gray was convicted in 2009 in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, deputies said.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff's Office at 903-473-3181.

