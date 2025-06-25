Air travel

American Airlines flight returns to Las Vegas airport after engine issue

There were 153 passengers and six crew members on board.

By Daniela Gonzalez

NBC Universal, Inc.

An American Airlines flight returned to Las Vegas after an engine issue was reported shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

Flight 1665, operating on an Airbus A321, was heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, when the crew reported an engine issue at around 8:20 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The plane returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport, and no injuries were reported among the passengers, an airport spokesman told NBC-affiliate KSNV.

The fire department inspected the engine, and the plane taxied to the gate under its own power, KSNV reported.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to KSNV, multiple people called the news station to report hearing a loud booming sound and seeing smoke coming from one of the engines.

American Airlines stated in a press release that a mechanical issue led to the flight's return. There were 153 passengers and six crew members on board.

"We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible," American Airlines said.

U.S. & World

consumer 30 mins ago

Nestle says it will remove artificial dyes from US foods by 2026

Nature 36 mins ago

Watch Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupt for second major time in under two weeks

The FAA is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us