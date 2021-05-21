US Airports Experience Delays Due to Technical Outage

A technical outage affected airports across the country Friday morning, though American Airlines announced the issue had been resolved.

"Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the statement said.

It remains unclear why Sabre's computer check-in and boarding system shutdown, but the global technology company said the issue has since been resolved in a statement. Multiple carriers were impacted.

"We confirm there has been an outage of the Sabre system, impacting several customers. However, the issue is now fully resolved, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence," Sabre said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience our system outage has caused. The issue has been fully resolved and systems are back online."

New York's John F. Kennedy Airport tweeted that JetBlue was also experiencing system wide issues.

The check In System for American Airlines and JetBlue are experiencing system wide issues. Please allow extra time for your travel plans — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 21, 2021

There are also some delays at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut. Two JetBlue flights and three American Airlines flights are delayed due to the technical issues, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Hundreds of passengers were stuck on the ground at Boston's Logan Airport Friday morning due to the outage. A massive line formed in Terminal B, where travelers were waiting to check-in or get through security.

An announcement was made around 5:30 a.m. that everyone needed to be checked in manually with an agent. People were eventually able to check-in through computers or an app, but delays continued throughout the morning.

An earlier computer outage impacting American Airlines and others causing long long lines inside Terminal B at @BostonLogan. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/ZholQVrmVT — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) May 21, 2021

Some passengers arrived at Logan Airport as early as 3 a.m. and waited for hours for the issue to be resolved.

"It's a little crazy but, you know, they're doing well and the lines are moving so they're doing everything they can," one passenger said.

The airline responded to some customer complaints on Twitter.

