American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport gate

An American Airlines plane caught fire while sitting at a gate at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, landed safely around 5:15 p.m. local time after the crew reported engine vibrations, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

An American Airlines official confirmed that the flight had taken off from Colorado Springs and diverted to Denver after takeoff. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was the flight's planned destination.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” an airport spokesperson told NBC News.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Six passengers were transported to local hospitals for further evaluation, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said.

Here's what you need to know about why flying through unstable air can create safety hazards that affect airline passengers and crews.