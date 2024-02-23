2 Americans believed dead after 3 Grenadian escapees hijacked their yacht, police say

Three violent crime suspects might have killed two people aboard a yacht, possibly Americans, during an escape from Grenada to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, police said Thursday.

The suspects were being held at the South Saint George Police Station in Grenada when they escaped on Sunday and were recaptured on the nearby island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines investigators believe the men arrived there on a yacht taken from a dock near Saint George, police in Grenada said.

And the "RGPF is currently working on leads that suggest that the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed in the process," police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The RGPF added: "It is believed that the occupants of the yacht were American citizens."

“U.S. authorities are coordinating with local law enforcement officials on this incident," a State Department spokesperson told NBC News on Friday. “We do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

The welfare of U.S. citizens abroad is the State Department's highest priority, the official said.

“We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families,” the spokesperson said.

Ron Mitchell, 30, Trevon Robertson, 19, and Abita Stanislaus, 25, had all been charged with one count of robbery with violence, police said.

Mitchell had been additionally charged with a count of rape, three counts of attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault and causing harm, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: