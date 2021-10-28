Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Sex Crime for Alleged Mansion Grope

Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been under criminal investigation in multiple counties over allegations of inappropriate behavior with women

By Jonathan Dienst

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the state's Executive Mansion last year.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, confirmed a misdemeanor complaint against Cuomo had been filed in a "sex crime" case in Albany City Court.

A copy of the complaint from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, obtained by News 4, alleges that Cuomo committed the misdemeanor act of forcible touching at his official residence on the afternoon of Dec. 7 last year.

The governor resigned in August after an investigation by the attorney general's office found he had committed criminal sexual harassment.

The Claims Against Cuomo: A Look at the Women's Allegations

While the AG's office did not have the authority to charge him for the conduct outlined in its report, authorities in multiple counties have been investigating him since.

Cuomo has steadfastly denied wrongdoing.

There was some initial confusion after a blog first reported the charges against Cuomo, followed shortly thereafter by an Albany Times-Union report that there were no charges and that a warrant had been issued erroneously.

The criminal charges will open a new chapter in the former governor's personal and political future.

He has been adamant that he will not run for his old office in 2022. But at the same time, his campaign website regularly issues statements on the race and other matters, and some of his top aides are still working with him.

A Marist poll earlier this month found that Cuomo would lose a primary to Gov. Kathy Hochul by a wide margin.

The reported charges also come on the eve of Attorney General James' own widely expected entry into the governor's race.

