Anonymous Letters Tell Long Island Residents to Take Down Christmas Lights

What the letter sender didn't know is that one of the people who received the letter has been busy with funeral arrangements for her father and aunt who had recently died of COVID-19

An anonymous note sent to some Long Island residents this week said, “Take your Christmas lights down! Its Valentinse Day!!!!!!”

Sara Pascucci, a mother who lives in Bethpage, was among those who got the letter, but she has a valid reason why her decorations are still up in February. What the letter sender didn't know is that Pascucci has been busy with funeral arrangements for her father and aunt who had recently died of COVID-19.

"We haven't had time to really do anything besides funeral arrangements. We have the house now that… it was left to me and my brother and we're trying to figure that out. You know, stuff that's actually important, not Christmas lights," Pascucci told NBC New York.

Residents are now rallying behind her because of what she has been through.

Some neighbors say they plan to get out their Christmas decorations to support those who were targeted.

