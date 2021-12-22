Another AWS Outage Causes Problems for Several Sites

Amazon’s cloud-service network was hit was another outage Wednesday, the company said, disrupting access to several popular sites.

Several websites began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services just after 7:30 a.m. ET.

The company's web services network, which provides remote computing services to many companies, governments and universities, reported "increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region."

Other zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue, the company said in a post on the AWS status page.

"We can confirm a loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region," the company wrote in an updated post just after 8 a.m. ET. "This is affecting availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone. We are also experiencing elevated RunInstance API error rates for launches within the affected Availability Zone. Connectivity and power to other data centers within the affected Availability Zone, or other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue, but we would recommend failing away from the affected Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) if you are able to do so. We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center."

Customers are reporting outages to DownDetector, a popular clearinghouse for user outage reports, on sites like Amazon, Hulu, InstaCart, Epic Games, Slack and others.

The outage comes less than two weeks after AWS suffered a historic outage that took down operations at several popular websites and services for more than five hours on Dec. 8. A week later, the company was hit with another outage on the U.S. West coast, appeared to cause problems at multiple sites, including DoorDash, Twitch, Hulu and PlayStation Network, according to reports on Down Detector.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.