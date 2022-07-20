Another Long Island Surfer Bitten By Shark After Earlier Sightings, One Washing Ashore

For what it at least the fifth time this summer, a surfer on Long Island was bitten by a shark while in the waters on a hot day.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was surfing at a beach in the Kismet neighborhood on Fire Island around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Suffolk County officials. As he was paddling about 20 yards from Kismet Beach, he suffered a minor bite on his right foot that left him with a 4-inch cut.

He was able to walk out of the water, and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment. The teen is expected to recover.

A police helicopter went to the scene, but officials said the water was too murky to find the shark afterward. No lifeguards were on duty at the time of the incident.

There were more shark sightings earlier on Wednesday, on Long Beach (the second in as many days), in the Rockaways, at Jones Beach and East Atlantic Beach, each of which triggered calls to pull swimmers from the water temporarily. No other bites were reported. At least four have been reported on Long Island so far this month.

With more sightings and attacks reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered stepped-up patrols on some of the South Shore's most popular stretches of sand.

The latest bite incident comes after one of the marine predators washed up in the Village of Quogue. Police responding to a report of a dead shark on the Ocean Beaches along Dune Road, between numbers 80 and 90, were told the fish was 7 to 8 feet long.

It washed back out to sea before cops could secure it, but not before someone snapped the photo below. Shark expert Chris Paparo, with Stony Brook University, says it was a juvenile great white shark. Fortunately, it was only a carcass.

"Due to conservation efforts, these sharks are making a comeback. Many of the ones we are seeing are juveniles," Paparo said.

Quogue police say they're coordinating with the South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program, which it says is monitoring the situation along with law enforcement partners.

It's not clear what kind of shark this was, but it's certainly not a friendly sight for summer swimmers. Quogue police said people should be aware of the "ongoing situation" in local waters and give law enforcement space to investigate.

If anyone sees another shark in the area, call Quogue Village Police Department at 631-653-4791.

A drone got a good look at a shark hunting for food near Jones Beach last week. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced more patrols after three people were attacked by a shark on another Long Island beach within 10 days.

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled an action plan Monday to address the uptick in sightings and help New Yorkers be more aware about potential danger signs. Learn some signs of shark-infested waters and more on NY shark safety protocol here.

The plan includes, among other measures:

Increased lifeguard staffing by 25% at ocean beaches through overtime. That'll translate to 2-4 lifeguards within each field and boost shark and other marine life surveillance from the shore

Enhanced drone beach surveillance program: Jones Beach State Park gets three instead of one, Robert Moses State Park goes from one to two and Hither Hills State Park will be assigned its first drone. Park Police also have a drone available

Drone surveillance capabilities at Long Island State Park beaches expand from 4 miles to 11 miles

Deploy more surfboats to surveil from water as well as Park Police patrol boats

Add six more drone operators to the 13 certified ones already working for Long Island State Parks within weeks

Bolster federal, state, county, and local partnerships to share resources and information about potential shark sightings and better support the correct identification of sharks and other fish

More Shark Sightings to Come?

More sharks are being spotted in the waters off Long Island, a trend that is likely to continue — and experts say that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Cleaner oceans, warmer water temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish that sharks feed on are seen as factors, according to experts. Detection, from drones to helicopters, also has improved and reports are easily spread through social media.

“There are a lot more sharks than 10 or 15 years ago,” Paparo told Newsday. “We’re spotting sharks, whales and dolphins here. In the 1960s, we did not have sharks, whales and dolphins.”

Sharks that were once nearly wiped out by overfishing are now protected and thriving in waters that are cleaner and filled with more fish to eat than ever.

"Being that we’re in New York — one of the busiest metropolitans in the world — to see that success, is awesome," Paparo said, stressing that despite an uptick in recent attacks, sharks are not really a threat to humans.

Shark attacks in the area have been very rare until recently, with an average of about one reported per 10 years for the last century, Newsday reported. Two lifeguards suffered bites and a third person was bitten in what possibly was a shark attack, within the last two weeks, the newspaper reported.

The United States recorded 47 unprovoked shark bites in 2021, a 42% increase from 33 incidents reported in 2020, according to records kept by the Florida Museum of Natural History.