Flash Flood Emergency in Norwood, Mass. as Storms Pummel New England

A flash flood emergency was taking place in Norwood, Massachusetts and surrounding areas Sunday as thunderstorms brought lighting, torrential rain and powerful winds to wide swaths of New England.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: surround Norwood. According to the @NWSBoston this is a life threatening situation. Stay with @NBC10Boston and @necn. pic.twitter.com/2ywrDHEZrF — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) June 28, 2020

Flash flood warnings were issued for Boston and other parts of Massachusetts, including the area surrounding Norwood, where a flash flood emergency is being considered a life-threatening situation, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. It's rare, according to NBC10 Boston Meteorologist Chris Gloninger, who says it is the equivalent of a tornado warning.

RIGHT NOW: Several fire engines are outside @NorwoodHospital, where the ICU has been evacuated because of flooding. The hospital’s phones and many of its computers are also down. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/uAH76itwK4 — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) June 28, 2020

Norwood Hospital officials said the intensive care unit at the facility was being evacuated due to flooding. There is four feet of water in the basement. While no injuries had been reported, phone and computers were down due to the flooding.

“It’s a disaster in here right now,” a hospital official said.

Water was seen gushing through streets in downtown Norwood, with some drivers seen attempting to navigate the flooding. Drivers should stay off roads with flooding, Gloninger said while noting that it only takes six inches of moving water to float an SUV.

The flash flood emergency was in effect until 7 p.m. for Norwood and surrounding towns. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. As thunderstorms continue to build one on top of another, there is a huge amount of rain in the area, and additional heavy rain can be expected over the next one to two hours.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in the Boston area, as well as many counties in Massachusetts and Vermont. Severe thunderstorm watches were issued in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Streets in Boston's Brighton neighborhood were seen flooding and wind damage was reported in Newton, Massachusetts.

Torrential rain, strong winds in Waltham as thunderstorms roll across region. @NECN @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Pl6ofCCeHo — Young-Jin Kim NBC10 Boston (@YKimNBCBoston) June 28, 2020

Flash flood warning now with this storm. Too much a a good thing https://t.co/Zjm09oGuMY — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) June 28, 2020

Hail was also reported in parts of the region.

Sunday’s power thunderstorms caused a massive tree to come crashing down on a home on Perry Street in Brookline.

“I was sitting on my living room sofa about ten feet away from the window and I heard this loud crackle and then a crash,” said Rachel Carlson, who was inside at the time.

Gigantic tree uprooted on Perry Street in Brookline after powerful thunderstorm just came through. Branches smashed through window. Can hear more thunder coming. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/GKaelgRVnR — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) June 28, 2020

A large tree branch went through her second floor window. The roof was also damaged.

Large tree roots could be seen sticking up from the sidewalk.

“The tree was right through the glass and right sticking through the window and glass all over the place,” Carlson said.

Photos from inside show the branch sticking through shattered glass.

Owners tell me they were inside this Brookline home on Perry Street when tree came crashing through. Thankfully they are all okay. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/BgaM7jVeHI — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) June 28, 2020

The residents say they are thankful they were able to get out a back door.

Jay Joshi said he went down to look at the front but he couldn’t get out. Thankfully, he went out a back door.

The storm packed damaging winds, large hail and some flash flooding in many places.

In Brookline, the neighbors are just thankful no one was hurt.

“I’m so grateful there were no cars there or no one got hurt, there’s no wires, were lucky,” said Karin Welker.

Hail, downpours and wind in Norwood a short time ago. This storm is a powerful one. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/w77X0csqHH — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) June 28, 2020

Showers and storms end by midnight giving way to a mostly cloudy night with a few sprinkles and patchy dense fog especially along the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands as well as down East Maine. Lows will be in the 60s.

Next week looks unsettled, but far from a washout, with a blend of sun and clouds and afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be cooler too, in the 70s near the coast while low 80s inland, thanks to an upper level low that will keep us under a northeasterly flow until mid-week, but the humidity remains high.

We will tend to dry out as we move closer to Friday and temperatures will rebound as well, highs back into the 80s though a bit cooler near the coast during the holiday weekend.

Our exclusive 10-day First Alert forecast shows temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s following the 4th of July weekend.

NBC10 Boston Meteorologist Chris Gloninger talks about flash flood emergency underway in Norwood, Mass., and surrounding towns.