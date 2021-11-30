Appeals Court Appears Skeptical of Trump's Effort to Keep Documents From Jan. 6 Panel

Federal appeals court judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of former President Donald Trump's claim that executive privilege should prevent the House Jan. 6 committee from getting scores of documents created when he was in the White House.

After more than three hours of courtroom argument, a panel of three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia seemed prepared to rule that although Trump retains some residual authority to claim executive privilege, it is not strong enough to overcome President Joe Biden's decision that Congress needs the material, given the severity of the riot at the Capitol.

The appeals panel is likely to issue its ruling quickly because it heard the case on a fast track.

