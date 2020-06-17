Apple’s Flagship Finally Reopens in NYC as Gyms, Movie Theaters and More Return in Connecticut

What to Know Capital Region becomes New York's seventh region to begin Phase III Wednesday, resuming indoor dining and personal care services

New York City is in its second week of Phase I; Mayor Bill de Blasio has said it could be ready for Phase II, reopening outdoor dining and more, in early July. Infection rates have stayed low despite easing restrictions

Connecticut takes its biggest step yet Wednesday, rebooting 95 percent of its economy. New Jersey will reopen personal care services Monday

Connecticut, the least hard-hit of the tri-states amid the COVID outbreak and the most aggressive of the three on reopening, takes its biggest step yet Wednesday as it moves into a phase that allows 95 percent of its economy to restart.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's rate of COVID-19 infection is among the “best five or six states in the country," signaling that the state was ready to reopen indoor dining, outdoor amusement parks, libraries, tattoo parlors, nail salons, gyms, pools, bowling alleys, museums, zoos, aquariums and movie theaters. Those reopen at 50 percent capacity with mask and social distancing mandates.

In nearby New York, where the Capital Region becomes the state's seventh region to start Phase III, allowing indoor dining and personal care services, the restrictions are quite different. The roadmap to this point has been different, too.

Once the epicenter of the national COVID epidemic, with nearly 25,000 confirmed virus deaths, New York now has one of the country's lowest infection rates. Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to urge New Yorkers to stay smart, citing data that shows COVID is raging anew in nearly half of America's states, most of which have had much looser reopenings than the one underway in New York.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

New York City is slowly but steadily getting back on track. Another sign: Apple reopens 10 stores in the five boroughs Wednesday for the first time since they closed in March amid a then ever-worsening pandemic. The stores will be open "by appointment," meaning that customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get service for their iPhones.

Some, especially restaurants, want to see the process move more quickly. A number of them have quietly started allowing outdoor dining, even though that is a step reserved for Phase II. New York's two-week Phase I is up Monday, June 22, and some owners are hopeful that'll be the day they can set up outdoor seats.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who himself got tested for COVID Tuesday after feeling under the weather the day before, believes it's more likely the city enters Phase II in early July, even as it continues to see a steady decline in COVID numbers.

"We are watching a reality here that is by far the most complex in the entire state," the mayor said Tuesday. He wants to wait and see if the city has a COVID spike from the recent mass protests before he commits to a Phase II date.

A spokeswoman had said de Blasio would provide more detailed guidance on Phase II for restaurants at some point this week.

There’s no time like the present. Get a FREE COVID-19 test today.



Find a location now: https://t.co/oIEUHV3fiI pic.twitter.com/FXR0uRdbki — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 16, 2020

Right now, the percentage of New York City residents testing positive over a seven-day rolling average is just 2 percent. That's a far cry from the 59 percent it experienced at the peak of the crisis earlier this spring. Recent numbers have been even lower, with 1.2 to 1.3 percent of more than 28,000 daily tests coming back positive. Statewide, that seven-day rolling average is 1 percent.

De Blasio said Tuesday playgrounds in the city won't reopen until Phase II, which could be as early as June 22 but more likely in early July. The mayor also reiterated the city is working on a plan to safely reopen pools and lifeguards are training with the expectation they'll be needed this summer; he had no timeline.

"If folks act prematurely and that causes the disease to start spreading again, that the kind of thing that will undermine our ability to get to Phase II and stay in Phase II," de Blasio said.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has issued similar public pleas for patience. The state just entered Stage 2 of Murphy's reopening roadmap two days ago, resuming outdoor dining, child care, in-person retail and library pickup, among other services. Some towns have threatened to defy Murphy's executive orders, saying the reopening needs to move more quickly for businesses to survive.

Murphy says he's comfortable with the state's reopening timeline and doesn't want to rush it for fear of inciting a viral resurgence he fears could happen at some point anyway. He's particularly concerned about indoor businesses. Some of those -- barbershops, nail salons and massage parlors -- are slated to open on Monday, June 22. The health department has released new safety guidelines.

New Jersey has struggled on some core metrics over the last month. As of Tuesday, it had reclaimed the dubious distinction of the state with the most daily deaths per 100,000 residents, Murphy said. It ranks fourth among U.S. states in total hospitalizations per 100,000 residents but has fallen to 32nd on new cases.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Murphy said Tuesday. "Let’s keep working to get to Stage 3 of our restart and recovery. Keep up with social distancing. Common sense for the common good."