New England is experiencing record-breaking cold as an arctic air swept into the region where temperatures were below zero for thousands on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The place that has the claim for coldest in New England was the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the observatory had already hit 36 degrees below zero, breaking the daily record low of negative 32 set in 1963. With wind chills factored in, it feels like the temperature is actually -93.

By Saturday at 7 a.m., temperatures had dipped as far down as -45 degrees, two degrees shy of the lowest ever, with a wind chill that made it feel like -109, a new wind chill record for the United States.

What a beautiful sunrise from the record setting spot that had a -109° wind chill last night! Now up to -104 at 7:30 am.... #MountWashington #recordcold pic.twitter.com/zDpCPtbonD — Tania Leal (@TaniaLealTV) February 4, 2023

One of the residents of the observatory wasn't that impressed with the record cold.

Nimbus, the cat who lives 6,288 feet above sea level at the observatory, dozed through the historic weather while the scientists living with him dealt with the brutal weather conditions outside.

"He is actually sleeping through most of this event," meteorologist Francis Tarasiewciz said Friday, one of the weather observers whose job is to get hourly readings in the extreme cold.

Mt. Washington wasn't the only place with bitter cold, as many towns across New England experience below-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, some of the coldest it's been in years. Here's a collection of observations from around the region: