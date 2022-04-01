Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Pledges to Match Up to $1.5 Million to Fight Anti-Trans Bills

"Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights," the singer wrote on Instagram

62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ariana Grande has pledged to match up to $1.5 million in donations to LGBTQ advocacy groups to help counter the wave of anti-trans bills circulating through state legislatures.

From Jan. 1 to March 15, state lawmakers proposed a record 238 bills — or more than three a day — that would limit the rights of LGBTQ people, with about half the bills specifically targeting transgender people, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the American Civil Liberties Union and the LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom for All Americans.

In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, March 31, Grande urged her more than 302 million Instagram followers to raise money for 18 local LGBTQ organizations fighting the legislation.

"[R]ight now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights," the pop star wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "[T]his will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

amy schneider 21 hours ago

White House Hosts Transgender ‘Jeopardy!' Star Amy Schneider

transgender rights Mar 31

Biden to Mark Transgender Day of Visibility With Update on Passports and More

This article tagged under:

Ariana Grandetransgender rights
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us