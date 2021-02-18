Capitol Riot

Arkansas Man Assaulted DC Officer With Flagpole: Indictment

Two of the charges carry maximum prison terms of 20 years

By Andrew Demillo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An Arkansas man who authorities say used an American flag to beat a police officer during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on assault and other federal charges.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., against 41-year-old Peter Francis Stager.

It accuses him of using a “deadly or dangerous weapon,” a flagpole, to “forcibly assault, resist, impose, impede, intimidate and interfere with an officer.”

U.S. & World

Texas 5 hours ago

Crisis in Texas: Power Outages Persist as Water, Food Shortages Mount

Congress 6 hours ago

Sen. Ted Cruz Under Fire Over Cancun Trip Amid Texas' Storm Struggles

A video of the Jan. 6 melee appears to show Stager attacking a Washington police officer with the flagpole. Two of the charges carry maximum prison terms of 20 years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At at a hearing last month, Stager's wife, mother-in-law and boss testified they had not seen violent behavior from him before.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotArkansas
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us