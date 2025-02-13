Three staffers at an Arlington charter school are facing felony charges in an ongoing investigation into allegations of child grooming and an improper relationship with at least two students.

Police and school administrators with the Newman International Academy held a news conference Thursday to address the ongoing investigation at the Gibbins campus, a 7th-12th grade campus in North Arlington, where two educators and a principal have been accused of felony sexual abuse crimes.

"Like many of the teachers and students here, we're broken over what's happened," said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Donna Hart, who announced leadership changes at the campus before addressing the investigation led by the school's police department.

Chief of Police Matthew Antkowiak said Thursday, two 7th-grade girls courageously approached a police officer to report something they said didn't seem right. Antkowiak didn't elaborate on the report but said his department took action and that they had taken instructional aide Ruel Barbee into custody early that afternoon.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"That happened at 9:30 in the morning, and at 1 p.m. that afternoon, we had a probable cause warrant issued by a district judge, and he was in Tarrant County Jail," Antkowiak said. "I want to be clear on this. The speed on this incident, the suspect was in jail five hours after the outcry."

Barbee was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. After a week-long investigation into the Barbee case, where they said they spoke with teachers and students and obtained physical evidence, NIA police said they arrested a second educator and a principal.

On Feb. 10, NIA police said they arrested 20-year-old Gabrielle L ittle, who surrendered at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of child grooming. According to jail records, Little is free after posting a $15,000 bond.

ittle, who surrendered at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of child grooming. According to jail records, Little is free after posting a $15,000 bond. On Feb. 12, NIA police said Gibbins campus principal Rick Adams had been arrested and charged with five counts of tampering with evidence, tampering with a witness, and failure to report abuse, all felonies. On Thursday afternoon, Adams was still being held in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.

NIA police, which has its own department of about 20 officers, said both Barbee and Little were immediately terminated. Adams was initially on administrative leave with pay but school officials said he resigned during the investigation. It's unclear if any of the accused educators have obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Hart said in addition to those arrested, an athletic director, a girl's basketball coach, and a part-time assistant football coach have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of both criminal and administrative investigations.

Antkowiak said the background checks for Barbee, Little and Adams didn't reveal any history of trouble but hinted there may have been previous investigations.

"These individuals had nothing in their background to lead us to believe that they even committed an offense," Antkowiak said. "What I know, not what I'm speculating, ma'am, is that we have come to knowledge of incidents at other institutions in DFW where they failed to take action when we know that they were aware of what occurred on their grounds, by their employee, that they allowed to resign while under investigation. Not acceptable."

Police say a principal, a coach and teacher's aid at a charter school were all arrested following an investigation into child abuse. The police chief says background checks did not show any history of trouble, but they're still investigating. NBC 5's Sophia Beausoleil has the update.

Police chief vows to follow the investigation wherever it leads

Antkowiak said his department will continue to investigate all leads, no matter where they are. He added that the information they've uncovered so far is not limited to incidents on their campus or in Texas.

"These educational institutions and churches that have come on our radar will be served with search warrants soon," Antkowiak said. "We remain actively examining whether institutions have failed to report illegal sexual contact to law enforcement as required by law."

"To the other kids that are out there just wondering whether I should say something," Antkowiak said. "Say it. Say it again, say it again, say it again. Don't stop saying it until someone steps up and does what's right. Here at Newman, we're going to do what's right."

"As a victim myself of a child sexual crime, I'm not playing," Antkowiak said. "Other educators at other school districts and at churches that failed to take appropriate action and passed the trash will be held accountable."

Dr. Sheba George, the Superintendent for Newman International Academy, wrote in a statement:

“We will root out any exploitation or abuse of our students. There is absolutely no excuse that could justify the actions of educators who do not care about the well-being of students or who hurt them. It is my hope and prayer that other institutions responsible for the safety and well-being of children would take similar actions in response to this epidemic in our schools. At Newman International Academy, we will do what is right. We will fight for the justice of victims.

We will not tolerate abuse or any action that attempts to cover up or hide it. We will deal with all allegations of misconduct of our staff fairly, but make no mistake: There is no place here at Newman where we will protect an educator or this institution’s reputation over a student’s life and the justice deserved by a victim of abuse.”

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Newman International Academy Police Department at 682-207-5176 or police@niadps.org.