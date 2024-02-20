Armed robbers hit NYC Gucci store in broad daylight, leave with $50,000 in merch: NYPD

What to Know Police are searching for armed robbers who entered a luxury store in Manhattan Sunday and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise -- a shocking crime in broad daylight that was caught on surveillance video.

Police are searching for armed robbers who entered a luxury store in Manhattan over the weekend and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise -- a shocking crime in broad daylight that was caught on surveillance video.

The three robbers, two men and a women, got away with around $50,000 in luxury goods from the Gucci store in the Meatpacking District on West 14th Street around noon Sunday, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the sequence of events as two masked suspects enter the store with one of them brandishing a gun as they told people inside the store to get down on the floor. Two robbers can be seen on video leaving with luxury bags, sunglasses and other items they got their hands on -- including luggage.

The woman, according to police, was seen outside allegedly displaying a gun while the robbery was taking place indoors. Police said the robbers got away in a black Honda CRV heading toward New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the robbers. Detectives are looking into the possibility the crew may be behind similar robberies in other states.