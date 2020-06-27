Army Speaks Out on Vanessa Guillen, Missing Fort Hood Soldier

The U.S. Army, which has come under criticism by the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, is speaking out, addressing questions about the investigation into her disappearance more than two months ago.

The Army's move comes days after investigators said they suspect foul play related to her disappearance and opened up a separate inquiry looking into allegations that she was sexually harassed by a supervisor.

"Where's my sister? They know where she is and I want them to speak up and I want answers and I want them now," Lupe Guillen, Vanessa's sister, told NBC affiliate KCEN in Temple, Texas, during a protest Friday. "My eyes are dried out because I can't even cry anymore."

