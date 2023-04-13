Arrest Made in Stabbing Death of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of tech executive Bob Lee, San Francisco police said.

Lee, 43, who created Cash App, was stabbed in the early morning hours of April 4 near the 300 block of Main Street and died later at a hospital, police said. Police in a news briefing identified the suspect as Nima Momeni, a resident of Emeryville.

Momeni was taken into custody Thursday morning in Emeryville, San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said. He was booked Thursday morning into San Francisco County jail on suspicion of murder, according to Scott.

"We never give up finding justice for the victims in this city," Scott said. "I want to make sure everybody knows how hard the men and women and members of this department work to keep this city safe."

Source: MobileCoin Bob Lee, the chief product officer at MobileCoin, who was killed Apr. 4, 2023.

The police chief also said Lee and Momeni knew each other. Scott declined to give details on how they linked the death to Momeni or how the men knew each other.

Scott said search warrants were executed in San Francisco and Emeryville. The chief also refused to disclose a possible motive for the killing, adding the investigation is open and ongoing.

A LinkedIn profile shows Momeni is the owner of Expand IT, an information technology consulting company. He describes himself as an "IT Consultant/Entrepreneur," according to the LinkedIn profile. Secretary of State business records confirm Momeni is the CEO of Expand IT Inc., based out of Emeryville.

Criminal records show Momeni was charged with carrying a switchblade in 2011, a misdemeanor offense. The case was dismissed the following year after he took a plea.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni will be charged with murder, with an allegation that he used a deadly weapon.

"I know acts of violence like this shake our communities and I thank the San Francisco Police Department for their tireless efforts to solve this case," Jenkins said in a statement. "With this arrest, we will now work to bring justice and closure for Mr. Lee's family, friends and our city that has been gripped by this case. My office is working closely with law enforcement agencies and our other city partners every day to enhance and improve public safety in San Francisco."

Momeni is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday and prosecutors will ask a judge to hold him without bail, according to Jenkins.

The attack occurred in the densely populated Rincon Hill neighborhood, near Google’s office and Oracle Park.

"I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey said in his tweet.

Prior to his death, Lee was serving as chief product officer of MobileCoin. He was raised in Missouri and had recently moved to Miami with his father, but was back in San Francisco for business when he was killed. Friends described him as adventurous and fearless, and a doting father to his two children.

“I acknowledge and understand how the loss of a young, vibrant leader and innovator has rocked our city and even beyond,” Jenkins said at the news conference.

Lee’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, posted on Facebook the family’s gratitude to the San Francisco Police Department for catching the suspect. Tim Lee said his brother dreamed of making technology accessible to all and that he made friends from all walks of life.

“Bob loved being in San Francisco, and San Francisco loved Bob. Walking down the street would sometimes be difficult because every young person with a dream would search him out, and he would make time for every one,” his brother wrote.

NBC Bay Area's Stephen Ellison, Brendan Weber, Michael Bott, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.