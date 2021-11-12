alexandra morales

Arrest Made in Death of Georgia Teacher Found in Car in Mexico

Mexican officials did not provide a cause of death

Getty Images

A man has been arrested in the death of a Georgia teacher who was found dead while vacationing in Mexico.

Alexandra Morales, who was in the country to visit family and attend a concert, was discovered dead in a car in Jalisco state on Tuesday, Mexican officials said Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A man was arrested in connection to the death of the 24-year-old woman, the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said. Mexican officials did not provide further details about the suspect or a possible cause of death.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

alexandra moralesMexicogeorgia
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us