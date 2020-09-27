floral park

Arson Team Investigates Devastating Fire at Long Island Restaurant, Nearby Stores

Fire officials say the blaze extended to at least 11 other nearby store fronts

NBC Universal, Inc.

A string of Long Island businesses were seriously damaged in an early morning fire that left two firefighters with minor injuries, officials said Sunday.

Fire teams from several departments in Nassau County responded to the Park Place Bar & Grill on Covert Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Nassau County Police Department says the Arson Bomb Squad has begun its investigation.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Trump Paid No Federal Income Taxes in 10 of Past 15 Years: NY Times

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Trump's Tax Revelation Could Tarnish Image That Fueled Rise

Fire and smoke spread from the restaurant and caused "substantial fire and smoke damage" to at least 11 other nearby store fronts, county officials said.

Two of the responding firefighters from the New Hyde Park Fire Department were treated for exhaustion and an elevated heart rate at a nearby hospital. A third firefighter also suffered exhaustion from Elmont, officials said.

The investigation into the fire and its cause is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

floral parkLong IslandNassau County
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us