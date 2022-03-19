Arkansas

Up to 10 Injured in Shooting Outside Arkansas Car Show, State Police Say

The conditions of the people who were injured were not immediately available

Police car lights in night time
Getty Images (File)

As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

Additional information, including the victims' conditions or potential suspects, wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

