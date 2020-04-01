New York’s Death Toll Nears 2k as Tri-State Cases Surpass 100,000; All NYC Playgrounds Close

What to Know New York has reported more cases than China's Hubei province, where the pandemic started more than three months ago; many on the front lines are getting infected, some have already died

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the state would close down NYC playgrounds and leave open spaces available

More than 105,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; nearly 2,300 have died, including first responders

The tri-state area has now seen well over 100,000 coronavirus cases, with New York reporting a new standalone total of 83,712 as its numbers spiked by thousands again overnight. Nearly 2,000 people have died in the Empire State alone.

To date, the state has 1,941 deaths, up nearly 400 in 24 hours. One projection from the Gates Foundation-funded IHME suggests it could lose 16,000 more through July, meaning the crisis would extend well into the summer.

New York City, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places, is the nation's epicenter. As of Wednesday, the city had 47,439 cases and 1,139 dead, an increase of nearly four dozen fatalities overnight. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that all NYC playgrounds would be shut down, citing ongoing density issues. He said the state would leave open spaces available for people to move freely; the city's street closure plan is part of that.

This is all part of the battle plan ahead of the next front -- the apex. State consultants peg the peak of COVID-19 cases to hit New York at the end of April, with 75,000-110,000 COVID-only beds needed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. Some models predict it could hit in seven days; others have it in six weeks. His team works to develop moderate projections to better plan for need.

"The higher models, we don't have a chance at meeting that capacity anyway," Cuomo said. "We are still climbing up the mountain and we're not sure yet when we are going to get to the other side. The anxiety is what's most oppressing here."

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

President Trump warned America the next two or three weeks could be the "roughest" the nation has ever seen, saying in his latest briefing that "we're going to lose thousands of people." Thousands have been lost locally already; more are in danger.

About 20 percent of all NYC cases to date have required hospitalization, slightly higher than the statewide average. Half of those patients are 75 and older, but 10 percent are children, according to the city's latest data. The vast majority of fatalities, though, are people older than 65; more than 98 percent of all victims had prior conditions or conditions under investigation.

The five boroughs account for nearly a quarter of all cases in America -- and their share of the nation's death toll share is even higher. Most NYC hospitals now have refrigerated truck trailers they're using as temporary morgue space, according to Lenox Hill Hospital, where one was spotted on East 76th Street Wednesday. That hospital says it currently has about 200 patients who have COVID-19; about 22 percent are in the ICU.

New Jersey and Connecticut are both losing more to the virus each day as well, tallying 267 and 69 as of last reporting. Some on the front lines have already died. Casewise, the states have 18,696 and 3,128 known positives, respectively. If not for social distancing, Murphy said models show his state would already have hit ICU capacity and max out on beds next week.

Experts have cited some evidence -- it's taking longer for New York hospitalizations to double, for example -- in measuring the overall effectiveness of social distancing. Only time will tell, and right now, tri-state governors say we have to use every preventive measure at our disposal to slow the spread.

Fines and summonses for noncompliance are being issued across all three states, which have seen a combined 105,536 positive cases and 2,277 deaths.

All of the unprecedented joint measures Cuomo, Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have implemented mean nothing if people do not adhere to the most critical advice, Cuomo says: Stay home. And when you go out, stay apart. Too much is at stake.

In the words of Winston Churchill, Cuomo said: "It is no use saying 'we are doing our best.' You have got to succeed in doing what is necessary."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to call for New York City residents to stop gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Funnel Help Where It's Needed

To better track the spread of COVID-19 in NYC and funnel resources where they're most needed, a team of data scientists, physicians, and engineers across the Mount Sinai Health System has launched STOP COVID NYC, a web-based app. They are asking everyone to enroll. Text COVID to 64722 to get it.

Cuomo has pledged to support the rest of the nation, which he says will see a curve similar to the one in New York in time. He has asked the White House for assistance, resources -- and said "I personally guarantee" to redistribute them to other states. But first he has to fight the war at home -- and he's shoring up a stockpile so New York has reinforcements when the apex hits.

New research from Columbia as of March 29 projects a “medium” surge to start overwhelming hospital capacity in Westchester in 12 days and Manhattan in 20 days. One NYC per diem doctor who has worked shifts in more than a dozen ERs says they are "all on fire." Hospitals have said they fear they could soon have to triage patients; ventilator use could come down to a lottery.

UCLA Biodesign Fellow Glen Meyerowitz built the device in a few hours and is hoping it can serve as a proof-of-concept for a low-cost ventilator that could help hospitals with ventilator shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Critically ill COVID-19 patients need ventilators -- and they stay on them for 20 to 30 days, far more than the typical two-to-three-day usage for non-COVID-19 patients. That further taxes capacity, and Cuomo and Murphy are both looking into "co-venting," where two patients share a single ventilator, to stretch supply.

Cuomo said the state has ordered 17,000 ventilators from China (at $25,000 each), but it will be weeks before they arrive. Cuomo also voiced frustration at now having to compete with FEMA bidding on the necessary items as well — calling it "almost impossible" is buy a ventilator now — but said getting the equipment is necessary in order to provide relief for medical workers.

"They are the front line, and they need relief. They are physically exhausted, even more they are emotionally exhausted," Cuomo said of healthcare workers. "Seeing the pain, seeing the death, that they're dealing with every day."

A doctor in Queens who says he spent 24 of his last 36 hours in the ER describes "an absolute nightmare." He says he intubated three patients in under 60 minutes and 82 of his hospital's 400 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. They're having to manage ventilators in hallways because the ER is so crammed, he said.

Nurses are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis here in the tri-state. Chris Glorioso talks to one of them about what she's seeing.

Congress' $2.2 trillion stimulus package will provide some relief, but it won't be able to buy hospitals out of supply and staffing shortages. To help best allocate resources across New York, Cuomo said the state is creating a Central Coordinating Team led by the Department of Health. That team will organize upstate-to-downstate staffing needs, patient transfers between hospitals and transfers to the USNS Comfort.

"Our health care system is a chain," Cuomo said. "If one link breaks the whole chain breaks. The distinction between private and public, upstate and downstate needs to end. New York is one state. In New York we stand together."

Tens of thousands of retirees have reenlisted to help answer the call. The mayor said 500 nurses arrived in the city last week, and another 5,000 are on the way. Health and Hospitals has an additional 1,000 coming as well, meaning thousands of nurses have been added to the system in a matter of days. FEMA is sending 500 EMTs and paramedics to help the strapped FDNY, which is facing record spikes in 911 calls as a growing number of its own become infected.

The NYPD has seen more than 1,400 of its force test positive; four civilian members of the department and one detective have died. With 17 percent of the department calling out sick, administrative and narcotics officers are being put in patrol cars to help fill the void, top officials say.

The new field hospitals in Manhattan, and new ones being built in each of the other four boroughs as well as in Westchester County and on Long Island, will help boost capacity, as will the USNS Comfort, which is poised to take patients. New Jersey is building field hospitals, too -- and Murphy was expected to tour the one at the Meadowlands on Wednesday. He also announced he had secured another 350 ventilators from the national stockpile, saying, "Ventilators are our #1 need right now and I won't stop fighting to get us more."

Local leaders say this is a war -- and they need wartime help. De Blasio said Tuesday the city will still need military medical personnel by April 5. He said he again asked the White House about that and was awaiting a response.

The Department of Defense released a timelapse of the USNS Comfort arriving in New York City.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Numbers will continue to rise as more people are tested, officials say. New York has accounted for about 25 percent of all COVID-19 testing in America to date, Cuomo has said. That is an accomplishment, he noted: Find the cases, isolate the positives and treat them. That, in conjunction with the social distancing and business restrictions in place, will curb the spread of infection.

Public health and the economy aren't mutually exclusive priorities, Cuomo has said. Bring testing up to scale quickly -- make it faster, easier, home-based and able to test millions -- he says, and you will identify hundreds of thousands of people who "can go back to work tomorrow."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says more scaleable testing is in the works as well. In the meantime, rapid testing is becoming available.

Last week, the FDA granted Abbott Laboratories emergency use for its rapid COVID-19 test for doctor's offices and urgent care centers. The test delivers positive results in as little as 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. Three Long Island locations of American Family Care say they'll start using the test Wednesday, becoming the nation's first health care providers to do so.

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

How will we know when we've turned a corner? Recent research from Columbia University offers some curve-based projections that suggest new cases will need to decline for at least 10 straight days. But it's still too early to tell.

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened.

Some Wall Street banks project that more than 5 million people signed up for first-time unemployment benefits in the last week, versus 3.3 million the week prior. Before this crisis, weekly unemployment claims had never topped 700,000 in U.S. history. The federal tax filing deadline has been extended, while New York and New Jersey have pushed their state filings to mid-July to give people time.

Trump signed three stimulus bills in three weeks, the latest worth $2.2 trillion - and de Blasio has already said it's not enough. A fourth bill is in the works, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said -- one that would focus on recovery from the crisis. By the time that comes to fruition, though, it may be too late to save many small businesses. A new survey says a third of them can't last another three months.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates that more than 188,000 people have been infected and nearly 4,000 have died. New projections from the White House suggest up to 240,000 Americans could die by the time the pandemic ebbs even if social distancing guidelines are followed.