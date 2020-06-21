Olympics

As Protests Sweep the Sporting World, Olympics Slow Walk a Decision on Easing Rules

To kneel or not to kneel: Olympic officials weigh whether to allow athletes at next year's Summer Games to protest police killings of Black people

Olympic Medalists Giving Black Power Sign
Bettmann / Getty Images

The protests that spread around the world after the death of George Floyd have prompted many in the public eye to raise their voices to speak about racial injustice and police brutality, including leading athletes.

Some who have resumed play during the coronavirus pandemic have expressed their views on the field of play, kneeling or including messages on their uniforms demanding justice.

But will they be able to do the same on the biggest sporting stage of them all — the Olympic Games next summer?

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Trump Suggests US Slow Virus Testing to Avoid Bad Statistics

5 hours ago

Under Trump, ‘You're Fired!' Even Greets Federal Prosecutors

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

OlympicsGeorge Floyd
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us