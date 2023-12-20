Asia markets poised for fall ahead of third-quarter U.S. GDP numbers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall Thursday after Wall Street dropped overnight, while investors awaited gross domestic product reading and inflation numbers from the U.S.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to post a 5.2% year-on-year growth in the third quarter, while the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index is expected to climb 2.3% in the same period — its slowest rise since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Investors in Asia will assess producer prices reading from South Korea, as well as Indonesia's central bank decision on Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.57%, after the index recorded its eighth day of gains in nine sessions on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was also set to fall, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,185 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,050 against the index's last close of 33,675.94.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,507, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,613.81.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as investors took some profits, after nine straight days of gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite.

The Dow slid 1.27%, while the tech heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.5%. The broader S&P 500 declined 1.47%, after coming within 1% of its all time high of 4,796, hit in January 2022.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Fed may not cut interest rates until June, Morgan Stanley economists warns

Morgan Stanley said the next few inflation prints could be sticky and the Federal Reserve may not begin cutting interest rates until later than many expect.

"We think it will take until June for the Fed to have clear and convincing evidence inflation will return to the 2% target, and therefore begin cutting rates," Ellen Zentner, the firm's chief economist told clients.

That could be bad news for stocks, which have rallied this month to end an already-strong year. Investors have been growing increasingly optimism about the potential for the central bank to pull down rates starting in March.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

— Alex Harring

Oil largely flat as traders weigh U.S. production against Red Sea threats

Oil prices were largely flat on Wednesday as traders weighed record U.S. production against threats to shipping in the Red Sea from militants.

U.S. crude rose 28 cents, or .38%, to settle at $74.22 a barrel, while Brent gained 47 cents, or .59%, to settle at $79.70 a barrel.

Oil prices rose more than 1% earlier in the day as traders worried that threats to shipping in the Red Sea from militants based in Yemen could disrupt crude supply. BP this week paused shipping through the Suez Canal due to safety concerns.

But traders' focus shifted to worries that the market might be oversupplied after the U.S. produced an estimated 13.3 million barrels per day of crude last week, a new record.

Oil markets have grown bearish as breakneck production outside OPEC collides with a weakening economy in China, with crude prices declining significantly since September highs.

— Spencer Kimball

10-year Treasury yield falls below 3.9% to lowest since July

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell Wednesday to its lowest level since July as traders assessed the path of future rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down around 4 basis points to 3.879%. Earlier in the session, it hit a low of 3.871%, or its lowest level since July 27 when the 10-year yielded as low as 3.839%.

— Sarah Min, Gina Francolla

Citigroup moves to cut its distressed-debt business, sources say

Citigroup will close its distressed-debt business as part of the ongoing overhaul that CEO Jane Fraser is leading, sources told CNBC's Hugh Son.

The group employs about 40 people, according to people with direct knowledge of the move.

Read the full story here.

— Jesse Pound