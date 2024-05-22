Asia markets poised to for mixed open after Fed raises concern over ‘persistent' inflation

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting revealed that Fed officials have grown more concerned about inflation, with members indicating they lacked confidence to move forward on interest rate reductions.

In Asia, investors will assess flash business activity data from Australia and Japan, as well as Singapore's final first quarter gross domestic figures.

South Korea's central bank will be announcing its policy rate decision today.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea to hold its benchmark lending rate at 3.5%, although a note from ING last week said the meeting will still be closely watched, "as two new members have joined the [BOK's] board since the last meeting and it will be interesting to see if this has changed the view of the board."

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,850 and its counterpart in Osaka at 38,840 against the index's last close of 38,617.1.

In contrast, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a weaker open, at 7,796 compared to the last close of 7,848.1.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,035, also pointing to a lower open compared to the HSI's close of 19,195.6.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its worst day in May and declined 0.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18%.

Minutes from the April 30-May 1 policy meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee released Wednesday indicated apprehension from policymakers about when it would be time to ease.

A notable bright spot in the U.S. however, was artificial intelligence darling Nvidia, which saw its shares cross the $1,000 mark for the first time in extended trading on Wednesday, after the chipmaker reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Fed minutes affirm higher for longer

The hawkish tone of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicates "higher for longer is the official mantra," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

"Given that rate cuts are off the table, bears would normally get excited, but because Chair Powell officially took rate hikes off the table, the market is going to fluctuate based on other factors," Zaccarelli said.

He added that Nvidia's earnings after the bell will dictate which direction the market moves in the coming days.

— Hakyung Kim

Health-care sector bucks Wednesday's sell-off

Health care was the only positive sector in the S&P 500 during afternoon trading Wednesday, adding about 0.15%.

Moderna led those gains, popping 11%, while Pfizer added 2%. Abbott Laboratories, Stryker and Johnson & Johnson gained at least 1% each.

— Samantha Subin

Fed still worried about inflation, minutes show

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting showed the central bank remains concerned about U.S. inflation.

"Participants observed that while inflation had eased over the past year, in recent months there had been a lack of further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent objective," the summary stated. "The recent monthly data had showed significant increases in components of both goods and services price inflation."

"Various participants mentioned a willingness to tighten policy further should risks to inflation materialize in a way that such an action became appropriate," the minutes added.

— Fred Imbert