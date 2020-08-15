At Least 14 Shootings in NYC Leave 2 Dead Since Friday Night

The spike in gun violence in New York City continued unabated this weekend, with at least 14 shooting incidents and two dead just since 9 p.m. Friday.

In the last four weeks, shooting incidents in the city are up nearly triple versus the same period last year, continuing a pattern seen since early June, as the city's coronavirus lockdown began to ease and the NYPD shifted its anti-crime tactics.

The NYPD said one of the deadly shootings happened just before 1 am. on West 128th Street in Harlem, where a 30-year-old man died of a gunshot to the torso. The other happened just after 3 a.m. on Ridgedale Street in Queens, where a 28-year-old man was shot in the head and died.

In a separate incident late Friday night, a man fired indiscriminately into a crowd at a seafood boil party at 112th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem, striking two women and a man. All three are expected to survive.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea have blamed a wide variety of factors for the spike in shootings, including what they see as slowdowns in the court system, as well as gang activity and pent-up rage after months in a pandemic lockdown.

Opponents, though, point to the decision to shut down the NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit in mid-June, a move taken as part of a broader package of policing reforms.