At Least 2 Dead and Multiple Injured in Shooting in New Mexico Resort Town During Motorcycle Rally

The shooting happened during the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally. The violence may have involved motorcycle gang members, Mayor Linda Calhoun said.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

At least two people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting Saturday during a popular annual motorcycle rally in New Mexico, officials said.

The extent of injuries was unavailable. New Mexico State Police said one of the survivors was flown to Denver for treatment.

In a tweet late Saturday, State Police said two people had died and six were injured, however, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said one person had died at the hospital.

In a a video interview with the Questa Del Rio News, Calhoun said shooters have been apprehended in the incident, which involved motorcycle gang members. Calhoun later confirmed those details to NBC News.

The gunfire happened about 5 p.m. on the town's main drag, near two retail stores, Calhoun said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is assisting state police in the investigation.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

