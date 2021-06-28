At Least 8 Shot, 2 Injured From Crash in Chicago, Police Say

At least eight people sustained injuries in a shooting late Sunday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood of Chicago, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:53 p.m. on South Artesian Avenue near West 63rd Street.

While authorities haven't said what exactly led up to the shooting, the Chicago Fire Department told NBC 5 firefighters were called to a traffic collision at 63rd Street and Western Avenue, and after they arrived, shots were fired.

EMS plan 2. 63 and Artesian for GSW response. 8 shot. 2 injured from vehicle accident. Various hospitals. 1 tramatic arrest. Adult female

A total of eight people were shot, fire officials said, and two other individuals suffered injuries in the collision.

The victims' conditions, as well as what led up to the shooting, weren't available early Monday.

Approximately two hours before the shooting, six people were shot, one fatally, in a separate incident in South Shore.

