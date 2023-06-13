At least 9 injured in Denver shooting near NBA Finals celebrations

Authorities are investigating after nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver late Monday night, Denver Police said.

The shooting happened in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA title win, three victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Denver Police.

The shooting took place about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. "It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

The other victims and the suspect, who was also shot, have non-life-threatening injuries.

Update 1/2: Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. 3 victims are in critical condition, the other victims & the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation as “expansive."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.