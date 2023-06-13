shooting

At least 9 injured in Denver shooting near NBA Finals celebrations

By Daniela Gonzalez and The Associated Press

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating after nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver late Monday night, Denver Police said.

The shooting happened in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA title win, three victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Denver Police.

The shooting took place about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. "It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The other victims and the suspect, who was also shot, have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation as “expansive."

U.S. & World

Ukraine-Russia War 2 hours ago

Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy's hometown kills at least 6, several trapped in rubble

Trump Indictment 4 hours ago

Trump set to appear in Miami federal court to face charges in classified docs case

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

shootingDenver
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us