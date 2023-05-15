Deadline to Claim Your Share of AT&T Slow Data Speed Settlement Nears. Here's What to Know

Time is running out to claim your share of AT&T's $60 million "data-throttling" settlement.

Those eligible have until Thursday, May 18, to file a claim. AT&T already refunded $52 million to current and former customers, but couldn't reach all those owed, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC is now tasked with disseminating the remaining $7 million or so after fees. The regulatory agency put the word out about the settlement last month after suing AT&T for “unfairly” slowing down service for some customers who had unlimited data plans over a period of nearly five years.

“AT&T would significantly reduce data speeds for consumers who went above a certain usage in a billing cycle, a practice known as data throttling,” said Evan Rose, a staff attorney with the FTC. “Throttling can make common activities on your phone, web browsing, watching videos, difficult or even in some cases impossible.”

How Do I Know If I'm Eligible?

You've got to meet four requirements.

First, you've got to be a former AT&T customer.

Second, you had an unlimited data plan at some point between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015. You also have to have endured slow data speeds during that time -- and not have already received some AT&T payout tied to the settlement.

The average claim payout is between $20-30, but the FTC says payment amounts depend on several factors, including the number of people who file.

To file a claim for the settlement, visit the FTC’s website by clicking here, and fill out the ‘Online Claim Form.’

AT&T has denied these allegations, and said in an April statement, “While we continue to dispute the allegations in this lawsuit from 2014, we elected to settle in 2019 rather than continue with drawn-out litigation.”