An Australian journalist was struck by a rubber bullet while reporting live from a protest in downtown Los Angeles.

Lauren Tomasi, a U.S. correspondent for 9News, was hit in the leg by a police-fired rubber bullet during ongoing protests over mass arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on Sunday after Tomasi wrapped up a live broadcast outside the city's Metropolitan Detention Center, which is operated by the federal government.

“They've told people to get out of this area, and protesters have been refusing,” Tomasi said earlier during the live segment. “We are safe here. It’s just noisy. But you can see the volatility. I can see police here are firing rubber bullets at these protesters.”

Footage from the 9News broadcast showed a chaotic scene with Tomasi speaking over the sound of flashbang grenades and gunfire in her report, during which a protester briefly grabbed the camera.

"After hours of standing off, the situation has now rapidly deteriorated. The LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters — moving them on through the heart of LA," Tomasi said during her sign-off.

Seconds later, an officer turns toward her and fires at close range. Tomasi screamed in pain before the camera cut away. She was sore but wasn't injured, 9News reported.

President Donald Trump spoke about the protests in Los Angeles and the deployment of National Guard troops.

The outlet ended the live broadcast to allow Tomasi and her cameraman to reach safety.

Nine Entertainment, the owner of 9News, released a statement after the incident:

“Lauren Tomasi was struck by a rubber bullet. Lauren and her camera operator are safe and will continue their essential work covering these events. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests, underscoring the importance of their role in providing vital information.”

Additionally, The Guardian reported that British news photographer Nick Sterns was also struck seemingly by a non-lethal round during a separate protest on Saturday. Sterns said he had to undergo surgery for the wound sustained.

“It hurt so much that I thought they might be firing live rounds,” Sterns told The Guardian. “I’ve been with non-lethal rounds before. They hurt like hell but generally don’t break the skin. But the blood made me think it was a live round.”