Lake Mead

Authorities ID One Set of Remains Found in Lake Mead, 20 Years After Man's Death

The remains found May 7 were identified as those of Thomas Erndt who was reported to have drowned Aug. 2, 2002, officials said.

FILE - Lake Mead with low water levels.
GETTY IMAGES

Skeletal remains found in drought-stricken Lake Mead in May have been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who was reported to have drowned two decades ago, a coroner has found.

The remains found May 7 at Callville Bay are one of several discoveries made since May 1 as the water level of the nation’s largest reservoir has fallen to historic lows.

The Clark County coroner/medical examiner identified the remains found at Callville Bay as those of Thomas Erndt, of Las Vegas, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Erndt was reported to have drowned Aug. 2, 2002, he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The identification was based on investigative information, DNA analysis and reports from the original incident,” Kulin said in a statement. “The cause and manner of Mr. Erndt’s death is undetermined.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Lake MeadLas VegasNevadadeath
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us