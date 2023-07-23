Small plane crashes in Stow, Mass., but all 3 on board expected to survive

Three people were hurt in a small plane crash in Stow, Massachusetts, on Sunday, officials said.

All three were flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and are expected to survive the crash, according to a representative for Stow police.

The single-engine Cessna 182 plane with three people aboard crashed about 1 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating what happened. They didn't share a suspected cause as they began the investigation Sunday afternoon.

The plane landed between two houses on Taylor Road, in an area near Minuteman Air Field, Stow police said. More than one person called 911 about the crash in the heavily wooded residential area.

One of the passengers had gotten themselves out of the crashed plane, while two others had to be removed. All three were taken by ambulance to the air field, where they were flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Authorities haven't shared the names of the people in the crash.

Confirming the plane crash, the Stow Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area of Taylor Road.

The Boxborough Fire Department posted on social media that they were en route to assist at the scene.