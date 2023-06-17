Authorities investigate two incidents at Logan Airport

Authorities are investigating two separate incidents that happened a Logan International Airport in Boston on Friday.

One of the incidents is what’s being called a low-speed collision between a United Airlines plane that was going to Newark and a Delta plane headed for Detroit.

In the video recorded by passengers of one of the planes you can see the United Airlines plane bumping into another parked Delta plane last night.

when united makes an oopsie at boston logan airport and hits a delta flight so you can’t ground for like 40 minutes and then sit on the tarmac while fd, emt and pd swarm the airport 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KoVshkoG1S — Kathleen Dunn (@katdunn777) June 17, 2023

There were no injuries reported, but one hundred and twenty eight people had to get off the United flight. Massport officials say it happened in an aircraft parking area near the Hyatt hotel.

United Airlines released the following statement: “On Friday evening, the winglet of a United aircraft clipped the tail of another aircraft at Boston Logan International Airport. Customers on the United aircraft deplaned normally at the gate, and we will rebook them onto other flights.”

Delta also issued a statement about the incident.

"While there are no reported injuries to our customers or crew on Delta flight 1657, the aircraft came into contact with another aircraft while awaiting takeoff clearance on the Logan airfield. Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations tonight, and we apologize for the delay," the airline said.

The second incident is the arrest of Patriots cornerback Jack Jones for allegedly trying to bring two guns in his carry-on.

Massachusetts State Police said that while it does not confirm employment of people it arrests, 25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona had been taken into custody after the weapons were found in his carry-on luggage. The Patriots confirmed he is their player.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," spokesperson Stacey James said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones is entering his second year as a cornerback for the Patriots. Patriots minicamp practice was held this week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.