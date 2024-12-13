Florida

16 people hospitalized after 2 airboats collide in Florida Everglades

The incident happened around 3 p.m. south of U.S. 41 between the 74 and 75 mil markers, Collier County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a dozen people were hospitalized after two airboats collided off Tamiami Trail in Collier County, Florida, Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. south of U.S. 41 between the 74 and 75 mile markers, Collier County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said one airboat was carrying 20 people and the other 13 people when they collided.

A total of 16 passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment, FWC officials said. Their ages and conditions weren't released.

Multiple agencies responded, including Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue air rescue. Footage showed a large law enforcement response at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

