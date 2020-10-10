Maine

Baby Born on Maine Island For 1st Time in More Than 90 Years

A mother has given birth to a baby on Maine's Little Cranberry Island for the first time since 1927

By The Associated Press

A road is illuminated by a street light on Thursday April 28, 2016 in Islesford, ME. Islesford is located on Little Cranberry Island, which is home to many lobstermen.
Matt McClain/Getty Images

A mother has given birth to a baby on Maine's Little Cranberry Island for the first time in more than nine decades. Born two weeks ago, Azalea Belle Gray is the sixth child for Aaron Gray and Erin Fernald Gray.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Azalea's great-grandfather, a lifelong lobsterman, had been the most recent baby born on Islesford. That was way back in 1927.

The Grays husband had contingency plans to go to Mount Desert Island for the birth if they needed to. But everything went smoothly Sept. 26., the Bangor Daily News reported.

Ellen Fernald Gray said she didn't set out to be the first woman to have a home birth in Islesford since Calvin Coolidge was president. She said she didn't realize how long it'd been since the last island birth: her own grandfather, Warren Fernald, in 1927.

It was only after Azalea's birth that she learned that the lifelong lobsterman who died in 2005 had previously been the most recent birth on Islesford.

