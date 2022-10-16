Bailey Zappe Leads Patriots to Another Win, New England Now 3-3 on the Season

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe led the New England Patriots to a second straight win Sunday, helping the team reach .500 on the season.

It was a close game at halftime, but the Patriots capitalized in the second half, beating the Cleveland Browns 38-15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Pats scored 24 points on four Cleveland turnovers.

It was Zappe's first 300-yard passing game of his NFL career, and he did a good job holding onto the ball. Rookie Tyquan Thornton also had a big game, with his first and second career touchdowns.

This game marked Belichick's 324th career win, tying him with George Halas for second most all time (regular and postseason).

Bill Belichick waves to a vocal Pats crowd in Cleveland. He got his 324th win today, tying him with George Halas for 2nd all time. pic.twitter.com/9LR2YggDiA — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 16, 2022

Deatrich Wise happy for Bill Belichick moving into second on the all-time wins list. Says every year it seems like Belichick seems to reach a new milestone. pic.twitter.com/kuR8PRvDoB — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 16, 2022

The Week 6 victory also has some wondering, will Mac Jones still be New England's starter once his ankle has healed? When asked at his recent press conference, Belichick said "We'll see where he is. I don't know."

Zappe has performed capably in Jones' absence, helping the Patriots force overtime against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 and leading a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions in Week 5 by completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Zappe up to 23 for 31 for 315 yards and 2 TDs on the road in 2nd career start.



Despite a performance several levels above last week's, can't imagine Mac not getting job back when healthy.



But the notion of Zappe nipping at heels if Jones isn't locked in. No longer laughable. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 16, 2022

Jones has missed the last three weeks due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. He did practice this week on a limited basis, and it sounds like he could be very close to a return, but the team rolled with Zappe on Sunday as its starting quarterback for the second consecutive game.

New England (3-3) will face the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium next Monday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, though it remains to be seen who will be under center.

This game story will be updated. Check back for updates.