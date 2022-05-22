Queens

Husband Stabbed to Death by Burglar Scaling NYC Apartment Balconies at Night

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect scaling apartment building balconies in the middle of the night broke into a third floor unit and stabbed a Queens man to death, police said.

The intruder surprised a couple in the top-floor apartment, entering through a balcony window around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said the wife sleeping inside was startled awake and managed to get away, but her husband was not so lucky. The 35-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the man multiple times with a sharp object.

Then the suspect tried to make his escape. Police said he fled and jumped down to the second-floor balcony and tried to enter that apartment as well, but the people inside called 911.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When police arrived, the alleged killer was scaling down the building again. Officers deployed a taser and took the man into custody.

Investigators were working to determine a motive for the intruder's bizarre deadly break-in.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queensdeadly stabbing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us