‘Ban Assault Weapons'

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Biden rejected demands to defund the police, instead saying the country needed to fund the police and provide them with the training they needed to protect communities.

And he urged Congress to pass gun control measures, from cracking down on gun trafficking and ghost guns to passing universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"Repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued," he said. "These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment. They save lives."

