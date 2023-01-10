A commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is proposing a ban on gas stoves, calling them a "hidden hazard."

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Richard Trumka Jr. said all options would be on the table to regulate the appliances, which have been shown to be harmful to both human health and the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka said, adding the commission could also consider imposing new emissions standards on the appliances. Trumka is one of several commissioners on the CPSC.

Trumka later clarified in a tweet that any new regulations would apply only to new appliances.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPSC said there was not yet an official proposal on the matter, and that any action to regulate the appliances would involve a "lengthy process."

