Baskin Robbins introduced a new ice cream flavor this week and it may have you ditching a classic brunch dish and heading straight to dessert.

The American ice cream chain debuted its "Chick'n & Waffles" flavor on Wednesday, featuring buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with chicken and waffle flavored bites. The ice cream is topped off with a maple bourbon swirl.

Don't worry, the ice cream doesn't actually contain fried chicken -- it only mimics the flavor, the company said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Chick’n & Waffles is sure to blow your mind – and your taste buds this month – don’t bock it ‘til you try it," the chain said.

The ice cream variation is Baskin Robbins' flavor of the month for March.

To celebrate the release, the company is hosting a bottomless ice cream brunch in New York City where customers can try the new flavor.

The event will take place on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET at the ice cream shop located at 1225 1st Avenue.

Baskin Robbins' newest flavor is the latest in a trend of chain restaurants in the U.S. offering unique food items to attract customers.

Last month, Chick-Fil-A introduced a chicken-less cauliflower sandwich and this week, Starbucks announced new coffee drinks infused with olive oil.

The clip has gone viral since it was posted to TikTok recently. Take a look and you'll have no doubt about the reason why. (Credit: Brittani Jernigan)