New Jersey

Bedridden Woman Killed After Pickup Truck Plows Into New Jersey Home

The crash occurred Tuesday in Brick Township

By Ted Greenberg

News 4

What to Know

  • A 55-year-old bedridden woman was killed after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a New Jersey home, police say
  • According to Brick Township Police, the woman was in a bed in the living room when the vehicle, driven by an 86-year-old man, crashed into the house
  • Police are investigating if the driver, who was taken to a hospital for observation, suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the crash

A 55-year-old bedridden woman was killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a New Jersey home, police say.

According to Brick Township Police, Barbara Anne Filan was in a bed in the living room when a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by 86-year-old William McEvoy, crashed into the house around 8:48 a.m. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating if the driver, who was taken to a hospital for observation after being extricated from his vehicle, suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the crash.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump Angrily Objects to Impeachment, Calls it ‘Perversion’

NBA 1 hour ago

NBA: Stern Remains in Serious Condition After Brain Surgery

Images from the scene show a home next to what appears to be a parking lot.

No charges have been filed. However, the investigation is still underway, according to police.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPOLICEvehicle
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us