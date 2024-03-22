Stafford County

Beef over McDonald's fries leads to brawl between tow truck drivers and sheriff's deputies in Virginia

A tow truck driver upset with his french fry order got into an argument with staff at a McDonald’s Thursday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

By Matthew Stabley

File photo of McDonald's Golden Arches
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Two Virginia sheriff’s deputies were injured and five employees of a tow truck company were charged after a brawl that began over McDonald’s french fries.

A tow truck driver upset with his french fry order got into an argument with staff at a McDonald’s Thursday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The argument grew when another customer intervened on behalf of the employees.

Restaurant management asked the tow truck driver and the group of coworkers with him to leave, but they refused, the sheriff’s office said. Management told the tow truck drivers they were trespassing, and one still refused to leave.

When a deputy attempted to arrest that driver, he tried to run away but was tackled and handcuffed, the sheriff’s office said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As that man was being escorted to a patrol car, other drivers surrounded a deputy, shouting profanities, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies deployed pepper spray, and another driver threw a deputy to the ground by his neck, according to the sheriff's office. The driver was tasered and handcuffed.

Three other tow truck drivers also were arrested. All five were charged and released on their own recognizance.

U.S. & World

mega millions 13 mins ago

Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $977 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing

parenting 1 hour ago

‘I will not feed a demon': YouTuber Ruby Franke's child abuse case rooted in religious extremism

Two deputies went to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department and Virginia State Police also responded to the brawl.

This article tagged under:

Stafford County
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us