Belichick Pays Visit to Brady in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Locker Room

Report: Bill Belichick pays visit to Bucs' locker room postgame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In the aftermath of a 19-17 loss for the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick sought out his former star quarterback in the visitor's locker room.

After sharing a brief embrace on the field with Brady immediately following the game, Albert Breer reported that Belichick went across Gillette Stadium to the locker room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Brady was.

The two -- whose relationship had been in the spotlight all week leading up to Sunday night's game -- retreated to a quiet area for over 20 minutes, Breer said.

And Belichick just left 24 minutes later. https://t.co/FTkZJeYmAt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 4, 2021

After the meeting, Brady emerged from the locker room for his press conference, apologizing for keeping everyone waiting.

When asked to talk about his interaction with his former head coach on the field and in the locker room, Brady declined to share anything specific, instead saying, "All those are personal."

"We got a personal relationship, you know, for 20-plus years. He drafted me here," Brady continued. "We've had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and are very private."

Despite their six Super Bowl titles together, there has been rampant speculation that Brady and Belichick's relationship became strained over the course of Brady's 20 seasons with the Patriots. But Brady said Sunday night that nothing he ever sees in the media is "really accurate."

"I would say so much is made of our relationship. You know, as I said earlier this week, from a player's standpoint you just expect the coach to give you everything he's got, and I'm sure as a player that's what he was hoping from me," Brady said. "But nothing is really accurate that I ever see. It's all kind of – definitely doesn't come from my personal feelings or beliefs. I got a lot of respect for him as a coach and obviously a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here that try to make it successful."

While some may have been surprised by the locker room meeting, Brady wasn't, telling reporters of Belichick, "We just said we'll catch up after the game for a little bit."

Brady did not have as flashy a stat line as opposing quarterback Mac Jones in his return to Foxboro, but still left with a win at Gillette Stadium before the Patriots in 2021.