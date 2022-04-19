Russia-Ukraine War

Biden Admin Preparing to Announce Another Military Aid Package for Ukraine

Two officials said the package is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands more artillery rounds

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv's calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow's offensive before it refocuses on the country's east.
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The Biden administration is preparing to announce another substantial military aid package for Ukraine this week, five U.S officials tell NBC News. Three officials said the package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million one the administration announced last week.

Two officials said the package is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands more artillery rounds, which will likely be critical to the fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

President Joe Biden has not signed the new package, officials said. But asked Tuesday if he will send more artillery to Ukraine, Biden said, “Yes.”

Drone footage form Mariupol, Ukraine, shows a destroyed apartment building.
